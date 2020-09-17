Ernest F. Janus 1950 - 2020
DEANSBORO - Ernest F. "Ernie" Janus, 69, of Deansboro, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
Ernie was born on October 4, 1950, the son of Joseph and Gladys (Kozak) Janus. He was raised and educated locally and went on to graduate from Morrisville College and later from University of Vermont, receiving his Bachelor's Degree in agriculture. He then went to work on the family farm, in Deansboro, until his retirement. On July 19, 2008, Ernie married Jeanie (Eisinger) Smith, sharing the next nine years together until her passing in 2017.
Ernie was a big fan of polka music, attending dances and festivals when he could. He also loved to travel.
Ernie was a member of St. Mary's Church, Clinton.
Ernie is survived by several cousins, including John Kozak, Clinton, Margaret Woodrow, Richfield Springs, Larry Kozak, Richfield Springs and Mary Joan Mahoney, MA.
Besides his wife, he is predeceased by his mother, Gladys, in 1980; his father, Joseph, in 2001; a brother, Edward, in 1991; and a brother, Lewis, in 2019.
Mr. Janus' funeral will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Clinton, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
