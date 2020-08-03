Ernest J. Foppes 1931 - 2020

WHITESBORO - Ernest J. Foppes, 89, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Ernest was born on January 12, 1931 in Walesville, NY, to the late John and Gwendolyn (Jones) Foppes. He received his education in a school house in Walesville and at Westmoreland Central High School.

He enlisted in the Army before graduating and following basic training, he was deployed to Japan with the 1st Cavalry Division 8th Engineers. From Japan, his unit was sent to join the first amphibious landing of the Korean War. He was wounded in the battle of the Pusan Perimeter and sent back to Japan to recover. Following a 2 month recovery, he rejoined his unit on the front lines in northern Korea just as the Chinese entered the war and was involved in the battles to repel the Chinese invasion.

Following the war, Ernest returned to his home and on July 26, 1952, he was united in marriage with Jeannine Beasock at St. Mary's Church, Rome, NY. Jeannine and Ernie built a home in Walesville where they raised 6 children and where he resided until just before his passing.

He initially was employed by Kelsey Hayes before landing a job at Rome Air Development, where he worked as a rigger until his retirement in 1986.

Ernest was a friendly, caring and generous man who enjoyed a jigger of his ginger brandy with anyone who happened to stop by. Their home was one of joy and love with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren always coming by to enjoy grandma's treats and grandpa's infinite wisdom and sunny outlook. Grandpa was also well known for his pancakes on Saturday mornings.

He was a life-long member of the American Legion and a communicant at Church of the Annunciation, Clark Mills.

Ernest leaves behind his wife, Jeannine; children, Donna and Rick Embree, Julie Rehm, John and Barbara Foppes, David and Melissa Foppes and Brian and Julie Foppes; grandchildren, Lori and Raymond Hillhouse, Christopher Embree, BJ Rehm, Lisa and Jason Buley, Jennifer and Chris Eckels, Kerri Rehm, Samuel Foppes, Mariana Foppes, Michael and Libby Foppes, Matthew Foppes and Jacob Foppes; great-grandchildren, Brendan, Dave, Mary, Samantha, Raymond, Jeremiah and Henry; and a large extended family.

Ernest was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Marge and Hanah; his daughter, Lori Foppes at age 16; infant granddaughter, Renee Rehm; and great-grandson, Nicholas Buley.

All are invited to Ernest's Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM on Friday, August 7th at St. John the Evangelist Church, 66 Oxford Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413, with burial immediately following at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1106 W. Liberty Street, Rome.

Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service.

Please wear your mask and respect the current social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations in Ernest's honor to Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital, 1270 Belmont Ave., Schenectady, NY 12308 or to Feed Our Vets, PO Box 1, New York Mills, NY 13417.



