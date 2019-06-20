|
|
Ernest J. Swald, Jr. 1938 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Mr. Ernest J. Swald, Jr., age 80, went home to the Lord as he passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 in the comfort of his home with his loving family by his side.
Born in Utica on November 12, 1938, Ernest was the son of the late Ernest J. and Mary T. (Pryzboroski) Swald. He attended Blessed Sacrament Grammar School and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy/Class of 1956. A United States Army veteran, Ernie was proud of his stateside service during the Cuban Missile Crisis. On July 6, 1968 he married the former Carolee Talerico with whom he shared 50 years as partners to one another and exemplary parents. They were reliable, dependable, and a dynamic match.
Ernie was employed by the Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation as a Meter Reader, Line Man, Foreman, and ultimately Supervisor, retiring in 1995. His work ethic was unparalleled. He served as President of the National Grid Retiree Club for more than five years, a position he took seriously and with dedication. He was a selfless and humble family man and the quality of these relationships were what was most important to him; everything he did, he did for his loved ones. As a father, he imparted his core values to his daughters which had a healthy, respectful impact on them. When his children were school age in Whitesboro, he was involved in their love of sports, coached their softball teams, and once he was blessed with grandchildren, he spent most of his free time attending their sports and activities, something he and Carolee enjoyed and cherished together. When his grandchildren came, he felt blessed to be a part of their lives and to help raise them, once again teaching them the things that were important to him. They affectionately called him "Zushy". He also felt fortunate to have wonderful sons-in-law whom he loved and respected. Ernie enjoyed maintaining the exterior of his home. He was stoic in his mannerisms and emanated strength to his family. Their home until this very day always had pet companions whom he was so fond of.
Ernie volunteered for many years at the annual Boilermaker Road Race and he participated in America's Greatest Heart Run & Walk. He was a member of the Niagara Mohawk Golf League, a sport he shared with his grandson Nico. Ernie held his Catholic faith and love of the Lord in his heart. He was a faithful parishioner of Sacred Heart and St. Mary's Church in NY Mills where he enjoyed attending Mass.
Ernest is survived by his loyal wife, Carolee; his beloved daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa Swald Camman, Beth and Rich Nagashima, and Kathleen "Kathy" and David Lupia. He held close to his heart the memory of his son-in-law, Peter Camman who preceded him. He also leaves his cherished grandchildren of whom he was so proud, Sophia Lupia, Ava Lupia, and Nico Lupia; his sister, Patricia Aiken; several nieces, nephews, especially Joseph and Clara Aiken, and John and Michele Aiken; great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and in-laws, Robert and Deborah Talerico, Frank and April Talerico, and Steven and Donna Talerico. He was blessed with many friendships during his life, including his Niagara Mohawk brotherhood, and longtime amazing buddies, Dick Jordan, Huck, and the late Ed O'Toole. He was predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Jane Talerico; and brother-in-law, Joseph H. Aiken.
The family is grateful to Dr. Fred Talarico and office staff for their many years of care and support; Dr. James Januzzi/Cardiologist from Massachusetts General for their incredible relationship, his personal commitment, and a professional of ultimate encouragement to Ernie and his family. He was the reason Ernie was able to live for the past 10 years. God Bless this wonderful man; the personnel of Hospice & Palliative Care and his private care angels who came into their residence and made it possible for him to remain in his home. The staff provided the family with compassion, comfort, and the knowledge to care for Ernie; Fr. Art who bestowed prayers and the sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick with grace and friendship; his girls who stand in admiration of their mom's stamina and dedication to their dad's care. She made things "all right for him", and her voice could always be heard by him! And the community of family and friends who were of great comfort in so many ways including the support and kindness of the staff of UGEFCU.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-5 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. online at https://hospicecareinc.org or the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation online at https://pancreasfoundation.org. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home. Ernie's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Monday at 9:30 from the funeral home and at 10:30 at Sacred Heart & St. Mary's Church where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered with military honors conferred. His family will escort him privately to his final resting place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 20 to June 21, 2019