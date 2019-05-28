|
Esther Curran 1929 - 2019
ROME - Esther Curran, 90, of Rome and formerly of Utica, passed away on May 25, 2019.
Born in Tams, WV, on March 30, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Quirico and Incornato (D'Angelo) Pentasuglia. She shared a blessed union with Edward Curran. He passed away on September 9, 2008.
Esther retired from General Electric in Utica and was an accomplished beautician. She was a member of St. Peter's Church and the South Rome Seniors, where she was very active and met many friends. She also enjoyed spending time in her garden, dancing and crafting.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Penny and Ralph Warren, of Rome; two sisters, Ann Pentasuglia, of Utica and Lucy (Vito) Colucci, of Lake Worth, FL; two brothers, Martin and Peter Pentasuglia, of Utica; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by two sisters, Mary and Grace Pentasuglia; and three brothers, Frank, Joseph and Quirico "Bill" Pentasuglia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m.at St. Peter's Church, 105 E. Liberty St., Rome. Entombment will take place in Holy Trinity Cemetery in Utica. There are no calling hours.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. George St., Rome.
You may light a candle and send a message of sympathy at www.nunnandharper.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2019