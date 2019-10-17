|
|
Esther S. Sherline 1925 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Esther (Slakter) Sherline, 94, passed away, peacefully surrounded by her devoted family, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Siegenthaler Center.
Esther was born on May 27, 1925, in Utica, NY, to Hyman Slakter and Rose (Elias) Slakter. Esther was educated locally and graduated from Utica Free Academy in 1943. She furthered her education at Utica College and graduated in 1968 cum laude. Esther was employed, as a clerk typist, at Rome Airbase until she received a scholarship from Syracuse University, for the cadet nursing program, during World War II.
During the war, Esther became engaged to "the boy next door", Gerald T. Sherline, who was serving in the United States Army Signal Corps in Africa and Europe. Esther and Gerry were married on December 22, 1946. Their union was a true partnership and one that lasted almost 50 years until his death in 1996.
Esther is survived by her children, Janice (Tom) Sherline Jenny, Alan Sherline and Debra Sherline (Joseph Houghtaling); her grandchildren, David (Kelli) Sherline, Erin (Sam) Sherline Scalise, Ryan (Rocio Martinez) Jenny and Brett (Anissa Clemons) Jenny; her beloved great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Jacob, Katie and Brooke Sherline, Ethan, Rachel and Anna Jenny and Skyler, Jaden, Alexa and Riley Clemons; and in-laws, including Jay and Ellen Sherline, Sandi Sherline, Martha Sherline and Nancy Slakter.
Esther lived a life of great character filled with family values, a thirst for learning and an appreciation for history and current events. She loved to read, write and travel. She had a special place in her heart for children and animals. Her wisdom and unique storytelling entertained her family and friends. Her simple pleasures included taking care of her loved ones and her home. She enjoyed the beauty of the Mohawk Valley, which she called "God's country".
From taking life inch by inch, to wondering where the birdies is, to paddling her own canoe, to every I love you, Esther showed great love.
She was predeceased by her husband; her parents; her brother, Malcom Slakter; special uncle, Harry Elias; her in-laws, Edward and Rose Sherline; and many loved ones too numerous to name.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Siegenthaler Center and dear friend, Lynn Igoe, for all the loving care during her illness.
Esther's life will be celebrated at Temple Emanu-El, 2710 Genesee Street, Utica, on Sunday, October 20 at 2:00 p.m. Rabbi Peter Schaktman will officiate. The family will greet guests at the Temple prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. Shiva will be observed on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at Alan's house, 4 Jewett Place, Utica. Friends and family are welcome.
Donations may be made to the , Siegenthaler Center or Spring Farm Cares.
Arrangements are with Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., New Hartford.
To express sympathy, please visit bentzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019