Ethel E. Burnett 1919 - 2019
ROME - Ethel E. Burnett, 99, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019, at the Abraham House in Rome, surrounded by the love of her family.
She was born on November 8, 1919, in Rome, NY, daughter of the late George and Edna Baker. She graduated from Westmoreland Central School in 1938 and continued her education in Chicago at The Chicago School of Aircraft Instruments and Aviation Training. There she learned how to repair the instruments and also learned how to fly.
She married Wallace "Wally" Burnett on November 22, 1944, a loving marriage until his death on February 12, 1997.
In her younger years, she enjoyed flying in a Piper Cub. She had her pilot's license until the birth of her first child.
She retired from Montgomery Wards in 1982.
She loved playing pitch with her Wednesday pitch partners and going to the Casino with her best friend, Dorothy Walker. She looked forward to going camping at Jacques Cartier with her family every August.
She was a past member of the Stanwix Heights Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and a past member of the Westlanders Seniors Citizens. She is a member of the Clark Mills American Legion Auxiliary Unit #26 and a member of the Kirkland Senior Citizens.
She is survived by one daughter, Sharleen Machold and her fiancée, Ken Ellis, of Clark Mills; four grandchildren, Jamye (Tom) Potucek, Bonnie (Jamie) Jacobs, Patrick (Robin) Clark Jr. and Tom (Mary) Clark; eight great-grandchildren, Kayla and Thomas Potucek, Ryland and Shelby Jacobs, Lynette and Megan Clark and Josh (Danielle) and Brittany Clark; a very special niece, Edna McConnell; great-niece, Barbara McConnell; nephews, Jim Gendron, Ed (Teresa) Burnett and John Burnett; and son-in-law, Patrick M. Clark, Sr.
She was predeceased by her husband, Wallace R. Burnett on February 12, 1997; her daughter, Bonita (Bonnie) Clark on May 15, 1975; and two sisters, Iva Morris and Sophia Gendron.
All are invited to call from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, on what would have been her 100th birthday at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., 35 College St., Clinton. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Abraham House of Rome, 417 N. Washington St., Rome, NY 13440, for taking such wonderful care of Ethel in the short time she was there.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019