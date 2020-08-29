Ethel Farrow 1928 - 2020

ORISKANY FALLS - Ethel Farrow, 92, passed away at home on August 27, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was born on April 12, 1928, in Forty Fort, PA, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Thomas) Deeble. At the age of 13, she moved with her family to Chadwicks. She was 16 when she started working at the Bleachery and two years later, graduated from Chadwicks High School with the Class of 1946. Ethel was united in marriage to Jack Farrow on August 24, 1947. The couple shared 46 years of love and devotion, until his passing in 1993. Ethel worked at Colgate University in the Administration and the Science departments, before going to work as a secretary for Dr. Hoch and later, with Li Krohn. She served as the Town Clerk of Augusta for 20 years, as well as Tax Collector for a period of time, retiring in 2010, at the age of 81. She believed in service to her community and truly enjoyed the small-town politics. Ethel was a Notary Public, the secretary for the Association of Towns for many years and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, the Daughters of the Nile, Grace Church, in Waterville and Good Shepherd, in Oriskany Falls. She was a part of the CWEG Swim program at Colgate for many years and thoroughly enjoyed her friends at the pool.

She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Sharyn and Doug Rezsnyak, of Walworth, NY, Tom and Irma Farrow, of Oriskany Falls, John Farrow, of Diamond Bar, CA and Marianne and Jim Brown, of Clinton; two beloved grandchildren, Alexis Rezsnyak and Maria Farrow; great-grandson, Brayden Rezsnyak; her nieces and nephews; her special friend and caregiver, Nancy Stewart; her longtime friend and neighbor, Bev Charboneau; and her feline friends, Toby and Biddy. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Jack, and her brother and sisters and their spouses, Earl and Dorothy Deeble, Thelma and Bob Hooper, Gladys and Tom Atwell and Dorothy and Kendall Jones.

All are invited to a graveside service at 10 a.m., Friday, September 4, 2020, at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines.

Please consider donations in Ethel's memory to Stevens-Swan Humane Society.



