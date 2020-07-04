Ethel "Essie" Rivers 1925 - 2020
SAUQUOIT - Ethel "Essie" Rivers, 94, passed away on July 1, 2020, at the Lutheran Home, in Clinton.
She was born on December 2, 1925, in New Hartford, a daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Roberts Kohler and received her education in Washington Mills and Sauquoit schools.
On August 27, 1945, she was united in marriage with Frank L. Rivers, in Historic St. John's Church in Utica, a loving union of 56 years until his death on April 26, 2001.
Essie shared her compassionate nature by working as a private duty nurse and also worked at area nursing homes.
Her memberships included St. Patrick's Church in Clayville, the Clinton Senior Group, the New Hartford Senior Citizens, the Sauquoit Community Club and she was involved with Hospice and Palliative Care Inc.
She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will forever remain in the hearts of her family; her two daughters and sons-in-law, Phyllis and James Roberts and Corrine and Randy Martin, all of Sauquoit; her son and daughter-in-law, Frank L., Jr., and Jean Rivers, of Lowville; her cherished grandchildren, Daniel and Sandy Rivers, David and Tammy Rivers, Todd and Lisa Martin, Janine Khatri, Lori Pavia and Mike Wakefield, Lynn and LeRoy Harney and Kimberly Roberts and Nick Marano; her great-grandchildren, Mark, Payton, Makenzie, Samuel, Gabriel, Ian, Krish, Alex, Evan and Ethan; and several nieces and nephews. Essie was predeceased by her great-granddaughter. Anjali Khatri; her daughter-in-law, Victoria Rivers; her sister; Elizabeth Barnes; and her brothers, Joseph and John Kohler.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family under the direction of the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit.
Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Yorkville.
Please consider donations in Essie's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
).
Her family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to the staff of the Bryant Wing at the Lutheran Home for the unending compassionate care Essie received during her time there. You all went over and above what could be expected.
To view Essie's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com
