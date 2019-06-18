Eugene "Gene" A. Kozak 1946 - 2019

Devoted Husband, Loving Father and Doting Papa

WHITESBORO – Eugene "Gene" A. Kozak, 72, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

He was born on October 20, 1946, in Utica, the son of Andrew and Alexandria (Dziekowinski) Kozak. Gene served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1965-1967. He earned an Associate's Degree in Nursing from MVCC and was employed as a Registered Nurse at CNY Psychiatric Center, until his retirement in 2006. On September 2, 1977, Gene married Linda A. Paciello in St. Agnes Church, a blessed union of over 41 years.

He was a devoted husband, loving father and doting papa. Gene will be remembered as a patriot, who believed in the fight for freedom. His country, his flag and his military service in the U.S. Navy were very important to him. He loved target practice, enjoyed poker and the many hours of fishing he spent with his friends.

Besides his loving wife, Linda, he is survived by his children, Jamie Kozak-Williams, Westmoreland and Allison (Angelo) Cacciotti, Westmoreland; grandchildren, Shauna, Anjalie, Gennaro and Harper Rae; and brother-in-law, Paul Ciruzzi, New Jersey. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including special nephew and fishing buddy, Jason Vance, as well as special nephew and shooting buddy, Steve Kozak. Gene leaves his canine buddies, Ruby and Chuck. He was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Andrew and Virginia Kozak; sister and brother-in-law, Cynthia and Stephen Vance; and sister-in-law, Rachael Ciruzzi.

Gene was especially grateful for the friendship of his son-in-law, Angelo, who he loved like a son.

The Kozak family would like to thank the Westmoreland Fire Department for their professionalism, care and compassion.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 4-6 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence immediately following visitation at 6 p.m. with Sister Lois Paciello, CSJ, offering prayer.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Gene's name may be made to the or . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 18 to June 19, 2019