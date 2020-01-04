The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
Eugene C. (Gene) Carcone

Eugene C. (Gene) Carcone Obituary
Eugene (Gene) C. Carcone 1961 - 2019
COLD BROOK - Mr. Eugene (Gene) C. Carcone, 58, of Cold Brook, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Eugene was born in Utica, on April 16, 1961 and received his education at Poland High School. On March 23, 2002, Gene was united in marriage with Sherry Andrade. At one time, Gene was employed with D&D Auto Sales in Utica, later with Caruso's Rendering and currently with Scooby Rendering in Utica. Gene was an outdoor enthusiast and was the first person to help anyone in need. He will be remembered as a man who was rough around the edges but was a teddy bear inside. He was a genuine man who had nothing fake about him. Family to Gene was most important, especially his cherished grandchildren and his canine companions.
Mr. Carcone is survived by his beloved wife, Sherry; three daughters, Kelly Miller, Samantha Montanaro and Leeann Andrade; three sons, Eugene (Chucky) Carcone, Clifford Carcone and Brandon Carcone; 18 grandchildren, with special mention of, Madison, Dominic, Autumn, Adrianna, Anthony and Alex; one sister, Maryann Hampton; and two sisters-in-law, Maria Longo and Terry Parkhurst; as well as several nieces and nephews and many dear friends. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Angela Carcone.
Visitation for family and friends is Monday, January 6, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica, followed by a prayer at the conclusion of visitation.
Those wishing to make donations in Gene's memory, please consider the needs of the family.
Online guestbook and messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
