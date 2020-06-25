Eugene D. Manley, Sr. 1934 - 2020
MARCY - Beloved Eugene D. Manley, Sr., 85, of Marcy, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
He was born on October 27, 1934, in North Gage and attended a one-room schoolhouse, of which he was quite proud. Eugene is the son of the late Francis and Ellaleann (Woodcock) Manley. He married Frances Knittel on June 16, 1956 at St. Leo's Church, Holland Patent. She passed on September 19,2014.
Eugene grew up on the family farm, where he learned to be a "Jack of all trades". As a teenager and up until a few years ago, Eugene was an avid hunter at Big Moose in the Adirondacks, where he caught his trophy deer. He also enjoyed fishing and snowmobiling. Eugene worked on the railroad, at Savage Arms and was employed at Special Metals, New Hartford, for over forty years, before retiring. He was also active in the Remsen Fire Department for a number of years. He received an A plus rating on the trailer park he owned in Taberg, which he was grateful for. He also served on the Pitch Team at the American Legion, Holland Patent, which he enjoyed.
No words can describe how "SPECIAL" Eugene was. His compassion was immeasurable and he was always there to lend a hand.
Eugene is survived by his children, Eugene Manley, Jr. and his wife, Rose Manley, of Rochester, Sharon Risley and her husband, Craig Risley, of Hamilton and Brian Manley and his wife, Dee Manley, of FL; he is also survived by his sister, Mary Jo Myers, of Booneville; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, Frank Manley and his wife, Lila; his sister, Kathleen Peterson and her husband, Edward; also his sisters-in-law, Sue Gawlikowski, her husband, Leonard and Marjorie Knittel.
A heart-warming thank you from the bottom of our hearts goes out to Bob and Lyn, of Marcy, for being a "God-Send". Dad will have a "SPECIAL" place in our hearts endlessly, he is above and beyond our "HERO".
The funeral for Eugene will be on June 30, 2020. Due to the current health conditions and restrictions, our facility is operating at 25% capacity. Face coverings must be worn.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to the Adirondack Scenic Railroad, Thendara.
Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes, 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.