Eugene E. Waskiewicz 1930 - 2019
Beloved Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather
UTICA - Eugene E. Waskiewicz, 88, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the Betsy Ross Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Rome.
He was born on December 6, 1930, in Utica, the son of Stanley and Rosalie (Jerminek) Waskiewicz, Sr. Eugene was a graduate of Proctor High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1948-1953 and the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954-1956. On November 24, 1955, Eugene married Irene M. Tolpa in St. Stanislaus Church. They shared a blessed union of 61 years, prior to her passing on March 31, 2017. He was the Assistant Purchasing Supervisor at Oneida National Bank.
Surviving are his children, Helen (John) Norine, Utica, Stephen (Anne) Waskiewicz, Maryland, Ronald (Cathy) Waskiewicz, Rotterdam, and Jackie (George) Albright, Utica; eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Eugene was predeceased by his great-granddaughter, Melissa.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday, August 22nd, from 4-6 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence at 6 p.m. following calling hours with Stephen A. Waskiewicz officiating. Interment will be in Crown Hill Memorial Park on Friday, August 23rd, at 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Eugene's name may be made to the Betsy Ross Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rome, NY. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The family would like to personally thank all the staff at the Betsy Ross Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the care and compassion they gave Eugene during his stay.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019