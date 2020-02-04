|
Eugene Hutchinson 1923 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD/NAPLES, FL – Eugene Hutchinson, 96, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Masonic Care Community.
Eugene was born on April 4, 1923, in Philadelphia, PA, the son of William and Anna (Waris) Hutchinson, immigrants from Austro-Hungary. He grew up in Brooklyn and graduated from Bushwick High School in 1940. Like many of his contemporaries of the "Greatest Generation", he enlisted in the military during WWII, joining the Army Air Corps where he achieved the rank of First Lieutenant. He completed 53 missions over Europe as a B-24 combat navigator. Gene was awarded the Purple Heart, Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal with Oak Leaf clusters.
After the war, he attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1946 and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1949. Gene worked as an engineering consultant in the Aerospace industry within many Fortune 500 companies including General Electric, IBM and United Technologies.
On May 21, 1966, Gene married Yvonne Doris Chanatry in St. Basil Greek Melkite Catholic Church, a blessed union of 53 years. He was an exemplary husband, father, son, brother and uncle.
Eugene and Yvonne traveled extensively throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, China and Russia. Gene especially enjoyed his Nile River and Greek Island cruises. He continued traveling domestically including three extended cross-country road trips covering all 50 states.
In his youth, he spent most Saturdays, along with his older sisters, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. As a result, as he later traveled the world, he sought out monuments of human achievement whether they were museums, churches, architectural or structural masterpieces. Gene always looked forward to returning to New York City to visit and see what changes had been made to his city. He loved "Americana" including state and county fairs. Gene was very patriotic and rarely missed a parade.
Gene read at least three newspapers a day and passionately followed the financial markets and his investments. His interests varied from reading the comics to classical literature to following professional sports. He enjoyed classical music, symphonies and opera and also remained current with popular musical trends. Gene's entertainment interests ranged from slapstick movies to Broadway presentations.
He was undaunted by any task, from doing his and other's taxes, to simple auto repairs and home improvements, including personally designing and constructing an extension to his home. Gene was a brilliant conversationalist who was always generous with his time, knowledge and resources.
He is survived by his soulmate and loving wife, Yvonne Doris Hutchinson, New Hartford; beloved children, Bart, VA, Douglas, WA, Luke (Kerry), UT; delightful grandchildren, Sam, Katie and Ruby; and sister, Olga Byrne, FL. Gene also leaves cherished members of the Chanatry, Hallak, Byrne and Kowack families. He was predeceased by his sister, Jean Kowack.
Funeral services will be Friday, at 10 a.m., at St. Basil Greek Melkite Catholic Church, 901 Sherman Dr., Utica, where the Divine Liturgy will be celebrated. The family will receive guests following the Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Utica.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Gene's name may be made to St. Basil Greek Melkite Church. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
The Hutchinson family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff of Masonic Care Community, especially the Windham Household.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
"Good night, sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest!" Hamlet
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020