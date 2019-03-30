Eugene R. White 1932 - 2019

NEW YORK MILLS - Eugene R. White, 86, of New York Mills, passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by the love of his family, on Friday, March 29, 2019.

He was born on April 12, 1932, in Utica, a son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Rahn) White. He graduated from UFA and served his country with honor in the United States Navy during the Korean War.

Gene was employed with Chicago Pneumatic, retiring with dedicated service of 47 years and 11 days (as he would always say).

He was married to Linda Voight in 1965, and they shared a blessed union of over 53 years.

Gene was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church. He was an honorary member of the Utica Maennerchor, where he enjoyed playing Pitch, Shuffle Board and working with all the guys in the Wednesday Morning crew. He was also a member of the New Hartford American Legion.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda, of New York Mills; his two wonderful daughters, Laura (Duff) Campbell and Sandra (Rich) Russell; and one cherished grandson, Connor Russell "His Big Guy". He also leaves many other relatives and friends.

Gene will always be remembered for his poems, quick wit and telling jokes that his grandson Connor refers to as "That's a Papa Joke!" He especially enjoyed watching the Yankees, spending time with Connor fishing, playing golf and watching Connor's hockey games.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, April 6th, 2019, at 1:00 PM at the Zion Lutheran Church, 630 French Rd., in New Hartford. Military Honors will be offered at the conclusion of the Memorial Service. As per Gene's wishes, there are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, please consider Zion Lutheran Church in his memory. Envelopes will be available at the Memorial Service.

Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Forty Main St., Whitesboro.

For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019