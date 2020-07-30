1/1
Eugene "Gino" Santalucia
Eugene "Gino" Santalucia 1937 - 2020
UTICA - Eugene "Gino" Santalucia, 82, of Utica, NY, departed this life on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Presbyterian Home, New Hartford, NY, where he was a resident since February 2020.
He was born in Utica, NY, on August 6, 1937, the son of the late Frank and Rose Colacicco Santalucia. Gino was educated locally, then enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served in The Mediterranean on The U.S.S. Forrestal Aircraft Carrier. He worked in the restaurant business, most notably for his friend, Fred Grimaldi, at Alfredo's Ristorante as a waiter.
At one time, he was married to the former Elissa D'Amico, with whom he had four sons, Eugene "Gino", of St. Petersburg, FL, Michael J. and his wife, Theresa, of Waterville, Angelo, who predeceased Dad on April 19, 2018 and David, of Utica. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Anthony, Alexandria (Nicklas), Arianna, Jennifer, Nicholas (Tara), Alexandra, Michael, Jamie, David, Jr.; and great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Vaughn, Darian (and coming soon, Emilio), Vincenzo, Sauyer, Salvatore, Dade, Raylan, Jayovani, Deanalis, Rosabella, Gianna and Oksana; and many special nieces and nephews.
Gino was predeceased by his parents and sister, Mary Louise (Angelo) Saggese; and brothers, Anthony (Dorothy) Santalucia and Joseph Santalucia.
Gino's Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Agnes Cemetery, Utica, NY, graveside, on Monday, August 3, 2020 with Military Honors.
Arrangements under the guidance of the John L. Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks, NY.
To send an online greeting go to www.johnlmattfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
St. Agnes Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
John L. Matt Funeral Home
3309 Oneida St
Chadwicks, NY 13319
(315) 737-7310
Memories & Condolences
July 27, 2020
In 1972, aged 20, I worked as Gino's busboy at Freddie Grimaldi's Diplomat Restaurant on North Genesee Street in Utica. He was an artist of the waiter occupation, something that is rare today. He taught me many things about attention to detail on the job and making the customer feel genuinely special ("Special for you," he would say as he deftly set something on a table, while making everyone at that table smile with anticipation at what they were about to enjoy), things that have served me well throughout my life on the job. Rest In Peace My Friend!
Robert Caldwell
