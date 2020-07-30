In 1972, aged 20, I worked as Gino's busboy at Freddie Grimaldi's Diplomat Restaurant on North Genesee Street in Utica. He was an artist of the waiter occupation, something that is rare today. He taught me many things about attention to detail on the job and making the customer feel genuinely special ("Special for you," he would say as he deftly set something on a table, while making everyone at that table smile with anticipation at what they were about to enjoy), things that have served me well throughout my life on the job. Rest In Peace My Friend!

Robert Caldwell