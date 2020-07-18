Eva Berg Clark 1943 - 2020
CLINTON - Eva Berg Clark, 76, died on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Siegenthaler Center with her family by her side.
She was born on July 18, 1943, in Utica, a daughter of the late Robert and Mary Jane Thomas Berg. She attended Our Lady of Lourdes School, graduated from New Hartford High School in 1961 and from Utica College in 1965. Eva worked as a school teacher in the Utica Schools and later owned and operated Hardee's Restaurants in Utica and Syracuse.
Eva was an active member of the St. Joseph's and St. Patrick's Church, St. Mary's Church and St. Anthony of Padua Church. She was also a member of the Junior League of Utica and served on several Community Boards.
She loved her family dearly and enjoyed cooking special meals for them. She was an avid tennis player and also enjoyed playing golf at the Sadaquada Golf Club. Most of all, Eva was a very devoted and doting grandmother to her six grandchildren and mother to her two sons. She had a special and unique bond with each one of them and was a very supportive presence in their lives. She will be greatly missed but her memory cherished.
Eva is survived by her two sons, Harold T. Clark, III and his wife, Amy, of New Hartford and Robert B. Clark and his wife, Kalee, of Utica; grandchildren, Tyler R. Clark, Jacob B. Clark, H. Thomas Clark, IV, Dylan Clark, Olivia Clark and Bodhi Clark; sister, Cynthia LaPolla; nieces, Nina Wallace and her husband, Jim and Amanda Grabowski and her husband, Alan; nephew, Julian LaPolla and his wife, Bethany. She was also loved by many great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at St. Luke's Hospital, Dr. Koussa, Dr. Soults, Dr. Sura and Dr. DeTraglia for the care and compassion shown to Eva during her illness. They would also like to offer a special heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Hospice and Palliative Care for their kindness and compassion and to Dr. Scott Brehaut for his friendship, guidance and support throughout Eva's illness. Her sons will be forever grateful to their Aunt Cynthia for all the compassion and devoted special care given to Eva.
The funeral will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Joseph's St. Patrick's Church where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, please consider Hospice and Palliative Care in memory of Eva.
