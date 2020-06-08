Eva M. (Dacquino) Mancuso 1930 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Eva M. (Dacquino) Mancuso, age 89, of Utica, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Presbyterian Nursing Center.
She was born in Utica on November 6, 1930, a daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Sardina Dacquino and was a graduate of TR Proctor High School. On October 18, 1952, she was married to Gioacchino "Jack" Mancuso in Mt. Carmel Church, a blessed union of 48 years until his passing on March 23, 2001.
Eva was employed, for several years, as a bookkeeper with the City of Utica Board of Water Supply and also the Avico Import Co. Before her retirement, she was employed as an aide with the Utica City School District. Eva was also an avid bowler throughout her life and was also a member of the St. Anne's Society of Mt. Carmel Church. Eva was the last member of the "Labor Day" family picnics of the Mancuso, Laria, Gerace and Elacqua families. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose memory will be forever cherished by those who knew and loved her.
Surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Jackie and Bill Thibault, of Utica and Carolyn Mancuso-LaSalle, of Oriskany; one son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Anita Mancuso, of Vernon; her beloved grandchildren, Corey LaSalle, Cathy (Jesse) Philo, Mariah LaSalle, Trevor Jack LaSalle, Jacob, Christina and Julianna Eva Mancuso; beloved great-grandchildren, Connor Thibault, Bella and Jessie Jones, Madison Philo and Jaxson LaSalle; and her sister-in-laws, Josephine Dacquino and Joanne (Mancuso) Rooney. She was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Dacquino; and her sister, Sarah Simonette.
In keeping with CDC guidelines and current health concerns, the family will honor Eva in a private Mass of Christian Burial in Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church with Rev. Fr. James Cesta officiating. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.