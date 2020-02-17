The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home
102 West Street
Ilion, NY 13357
(315) 895-7722
Eva P. King

Eva P. King Obituary
Eva P. King 1924 - 2020
Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother
W. SCHUYLER – Eva P. King, age 95, formerly of St. Rt. 5, W. Schuyler, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's original location, at 102 West St., Ilion. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Mark's Roman Catholic Church, 440 Keyes Rd., N. Utica.
Anyone wishing to share a memory of Eva or add to her online memorial may go to www.applegateandday.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
