The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
Eva Perini

Eva Perini Obituary
Eva Perini
UTICA - Eva Perini passed into eternal rest on Saturday, February 8, 2020, with her family at her side.
Eva was born in Germany and became a US citizen, of which she was very proud of. She passed on her German traditions to her children and grandchildren. Her passion was to care for children, which she became a foster parent for over 20 children throughout the years, Brownie and Cub Scout leader and enjoyed mostly the time she spent with her grandchildren. She also was a Tupperware dealer for many years. She enjoyed gardening, taking rides to the Catskills to her German Café, but her favorite past time was fishing. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Larry.
She is survived by her two daughters Monica(Gary) Lawendowski and Joyce Decker and her companion, Kevin Casanova; two sons, Ron Perini and Paul Perini and his fiancé, Theresa Lovelace; grandchildren, Lindsey and Evan Lawendowski, Zachary Perini and fiancé, Miranda Rys, Mark Grifasi, II, Savannah Decker and Rebecca Perini; great-grandchild, Mark Grifasi, III. She also leaves several nieces and nephews; and her sister, Dr.Felicitas Ritrosky. Also Darlene Stratton, who was like a daughter to her and a special caregiver as well, Cheryl Ludemann.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Luke's Allen Calder Wing for their compassionate care.
Calling hours are Monday, February 10, 2020, at Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. 40 Main St. Whitesboro, from 4-6 p.m., with a service to immediately follow, at 6:00 p.m.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
