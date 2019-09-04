Home

Evangeline Senior Gates

Evangeline Senior Gates Obituary
Evangeline Senior Gates 1936 - 2019
CLINTON - Evangeline (Jill) Senior Gates, age 82, passed away peacefully at LutheranCare-Central New York in Clinton, NY, on September 4, 2019.
She was born on September 29, 1936, in Utica, NY, the daughter of Latimer and Nola (Sanborn) Senior. She graduated from Utica Free Academy in Utica, NY and Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, MA. She married her husband, of 61 years, Roger Covell Gates on June 14, 1958. Jill taught English at Westmoreland Central School for many years, touching the lives of countless students with her Shakespeare impersonations and her service as advisor to many graduating classes and to the WCS Student Council, which included taking Student Council officers to several national conferences. She was active in the community throughout her life, serving as a member and officer of the Junior League, a 4-H Leader for many years, chairman of the State 4-H Public Speaking Competition and a leader in the Clinton Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs. In her spare time, Jill raised Hampshire sheep, curled with the Utica Curling Club and rode horses. She was a longtime member of the Limestone Creek Hunt, where she served as Social Chairman. She also knitted, making sweaters for friends and family from wool sheared from her own sheep and she was a voracious reader, belonging to several book clubs. She is survived by her husband; daughters, Holly (Gary) Travis, of Punxsutawney, PA and Julia (Richard) Cunningham, of Hinsdale, NH; sisters, Mary Clyne, of Mohawk, NY and Rebecca Kilts, of Fairport, NY; granddaughter, Brandy Manners; great-grandsons, Owen and Noah, of Punxsutawney, PA; sisters-in-law, Catharine Gates Miller and Mary Huntington Gates; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Judy Senior; a granddaughter, Ashley Anne Cunningham; brothers-in-law, Edmund Jayne Gates, Jr., Steven Coley Gates and David Huntington Gates; and sister-in-law, Barbara Gates Pattison.
A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at the Kirkland Prospect Hill Cemetery, Clinton.
Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., Clinton.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
