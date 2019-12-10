|
Evelyn A. Chmielewski 1920 - 2019
SALISBURY CENTER, NY - Evelyn A. Chmielewski, 99, of State Route 29A, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019 at the home of her daughter, Janet, in Cooperstown.
Born on June 10, 1920, in the Town of Norway, Evelyn was a daughter of the late Harvey and Grace (Pardee) Ackley. She received her early education in rural country schools in Norway and graduated from Dolgeville High School in 1938. On June 14, 1941, Evelyn was united in marriage with Walter W. Chmielewski at St. Joseph's Church, Dolgeville. The couple owned and operated a farm on Spruce Lake Road for many years. After raising their children, Evelyn was employed at Gehring Trico Corp. in Dolgeville and last worked at Van Allen's Nursing Home, Little Falls. Walter preceded her in death on July 23, 1994.
Mrs. Chmielewski was of the Baptist faith and a member of the former Norway Baptist Church. She was an honorary member of the Salisbury Historical Society.
Survivors include her daughter, Janet Shulkie, of Cooperstown; two sons, Walter (Tammy) Chmielewski, of Dolgeville and William (Pamela) Chmielewski, of Salisbury; seven grandchildren, Janine Shulkie and John Shulkie, Jr., both of Cooperstown, Stephanie (Dan) Ragone, of Long Island, Cindy Rockwell (Brett Petley), Kelly Nash (Scott Moore) and Billi Jo (Edward, Jr.) Stallman, all of Dolgeville and Michelle Chmielewski (fiancé, Jason Vedder), of Stratford; ten great-grandchildren, Dominic, Hailey, Hanna, Samuel, Jeremiah, Abigail, Morgan, Colton, Avery and James; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by three brothers, Arthur, Harold and Raymond Ackley; one sister, Edith Humphrey; and her son-in-law, John Shulkie.
Funeral services will be held at the Autenrith Funeral Home, 7479 Main Street, Newport, on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Calling hours are prior to the funeral on Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow the services at Salisbury Fire Department. Spring interment will take place in Salisbury Rural Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Salisbury Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 65 or Salisbury Historical Society, PO Box 476, both Salisbury Center, NY 13454. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019