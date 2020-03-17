|
|
Evelyn D. Parker 1930 - 2020
NEW YORK MILLS, NY - Evelyn D. Parker, 90, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Evelyn was born on January 26, 1930, in Chicopee, MA, the daughter of the late Paul and Barbara (Pysh) Padykula. On October 4, 1947, Evelyn married Joseph R. Parker in St. Anthony's Church. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage prior to his death on June 26, 2008.
Evelyn was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She found joy in being at her home. She took great interest in interior design and antiques.
Surviving is her daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Brian Sumberg, New Hartford; son, Joseph Parker, Jr., Penfield, NY; five grandchildren, Jeffrey and Allison Parker and Jacob, Kayla and Jenna Sumberg; as well as many nieces and nephews, especially Patricia and Thomas Ruffalo.
Evelyn was predeceased by her brothers, John, Thomas and Stanley Padykula; sisters, Sophia Giannico, Jean Dill and Pat Connolly; and her daughter-in-law, Donna Parker.
Remembrances in Evelyn's name may be made to Feed Our Vets at https://secure.donationpay.org/feedourvets/
Due to the present health concerns and in keeping with the directives of the CDC and the National Funeral Directors Association, there will be no public visitation or funeral services. Relatives and friends are welcome to reach out to the family via the funeral home website to convey their message of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020