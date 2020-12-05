1/1
Evelyn M. Locash
1931 - 2020
UTICA, NY - Evelyn M. (George) Locash, 89, passed away with her loving daughter, by her side, Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare of MVHA, after a long illness.
Evelyn was born in Detroit, MI, on March 8, 1931, a daughter of the late Tony and Rose (Daudelin) George. She was educated in Brooklyn, attended Utica schools and received a certificate from the Utica School of Commerce.
She was the very first employee of the Oneida Office for the Aging, where she worked for over 20 years, until her retirement at age 72. Ralph Eannace proclaimed November 20, 2002, a day to honor Evelyn Locash.
Evelyn is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Victoria Brue, of Liverpool, Suzanna Piersma, of Utica and Joanna and Edward Keeler, of Chadwicks; grandchildren, Joanna Dziadyk, Danielle and Charles DeCoursey, Steven Piersma, Tina Piersma and Madelyn Raspante; great-grandchildren, Timothy Schetrompf, Diallo Faulk, Lesharo Faulk and Dkamon Curry; sister, Rosalie Edgett; brothers, James George and Caleb and Anna George; niece, Debra Narbone; and friend, Ruthie Mather.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Christina Amato; sons-in-law, Michael Brue and Eddie Torres; sister, Janice George; brother, Philip George; and sister-in-law, Patricia George.
The family would like to thank her caregivers and St. Luke's Hospital, who took care of Evelyn beyond expectation.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
