Evelyn M. McLean

Evelyn M. McLean Obituary
Evelyn M. McLean 1933 - 2019
UTICA - Evelyn M. (Szutarski) McLean, 86, passed away on October 10, 2019, at Sitrin Health Care Center.
She was born on August 20, 1933, in Trenton, NJ, the daughter of John and Mary V. (Franko) Szutarski. Evelyn was a graduate of Cathedral High School in Trenton. She was blessed to have been married to John Mclean who predeceased her. They resided for many years in Utica, NY.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Linda Vossen, and grandson, Chris Vossen.
In keeping with Evelyn's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services.
Remembrances in Evelyn's name may be made to the at www.donate3.cancer.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at
www.mmkmfd.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
