|
|
Evelyn Mae (Barrella) Smith 1924 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Mrs. Evelyn Mae (Barrella) Smith, 95, a resident of the MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in New Hartford, passed away on Sunday, February, 2, 2020 at the nursing home with her loving family by her side.
Evelyn was born in Utica, on November 16, 1924, the daughter of Frank and Edith (LaDue) Barrella. She was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate of Proctor High School. On April 12, 1947, Evelyn was united in marriage with Roger Smith, a loving and devoted union of 65 years, until Roger's death in 2012. Evelyn enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing and playing the piano for her beloved family and was very accomplished in all of these activities. She was a former member of the N. Utica Seniors and a parishioner of St. Peter's in N. Utica.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her two children, Sharon Carraway and Dale Benoit, of Punta Gorda, FL and Mark and Debby Smith, of Columbia, CT; son-in-law, Frank Soja, of Whitesboro; seven cherished grandchildren, Kelly and Bill Balsamico, of Marcy, Michael Carraway, of Utica, Natalie Carraway, of Marcy, Jennifer and Dennis Coughlin, of Whitesboro, Stacey and Rob Diana, of Hope Mills, NC, Brian and Sarah Smith, of Haddam, CT and Tracy and Patrick LaCroix, of Westborough, MA; as well as 11 adored great-grandchildren; 2 adored great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Beside her husband Roger, she was also predeceased by her daughter, Roglyn Soja; and son-in-law, UPD Lieutenant, Michael Carraway.
Mrs. Smith's family offer their sincere and heartfelt appreciation for the attention and compassion shown to Evelyn by the nursing staff and aides at MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
A private service for the family will be held.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Online guestbook and messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020