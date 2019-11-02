|
Evelyn Mary Vernon Wagoner 1919 - 2019
BOONVILLE - Evelyn Mary Vernon Wagoner, age 100, longtime resident of Schuyler Street, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019, at the Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Boonville, where she resided for the past few months.
Evelyn was born on May 19, 1919, in Utica. Her parents were the late Alfred Charles Vernon and Mabel Davis Vernon. She graduated from Utica Free Academy, earned a NYS Teaching Certificate from Cortland Normal School and a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Syracuse University. From college, Evelyn came to Boonville to teach 4th grade in 1941. It was there that she met Newell Wagoner, the love of her life, who she married in 1945. Evelyn taught in the Boonville Central School and the Adirondack Central School for many years. Former students referred to her as their "beloved teacher" and often said that "she was the nicest teacher ever!"
In addition to her teaching career, Evelyn was involved in many community organizations. She was an active member of the Boonville Historical Club and voted their 2005 Woman of the Year; a founding member of the Dodge Pratt Northam Art and Community Center; and worked countless hours as the manager of the Pancake House and organizing the Spelling Bee for the Boonville Fair. She served the Boonville Presbyterian Church as an Elder, Deacon, Sunday School teacher, member of the In His Name missionary society, Prayer Group member, and Rummage Sale and Christmas Bazaar chairwoman. Most importantly, she was a loving wife, a wonderful mother, a faithful friend to many, and a kind and caring soul. She had an outgoing personality, was always positive and was beautiful both inside and out. Evelyn was known for her love of animals, especially her love of cats. Evelyn was blessed with a beautiful soprano voice, loved music, and loved to sing. She sang with the Presbyterian Church Choir since 1941, as well as with the Adirondack Community Chorus for many years. Until the last week of her life, she sang with the Adirondack Community Chorus at Sunset, where they kindly rehearse and perform for the residents each week. Music was an integral part of her life. For her 100th birthday, she went to the Stanley Theater to enjoy her favorite musical "The Sound of Music". She also played the piano. Her baby grand piano, given to her by her father when she was 7 has been donated to the Boonville Presbyterian Church in her memory.
Evelyn greatly loved her family and many dear friends. Evelyn is survived by one daughter, Jackie and husband, Trace Schrafft, Osterville, MA; one son, Bill and Evelyn Wagoner, wife Lori Wagoner, Fairport, NY; one grandson, Andrew and wife, Christina Wagoner, Longmont, CO; one step-grandson, Ted and wife, Jamie Schrafft, Charlotte, NC; two great-grandsonS, James and Bryce Schrafft; and one foster-daughter, Bridgette Capron Farney. Also surviving are dearly loved nieces, nephews and cousins. Evelyn was predeceased by her infant children, Rodney and Barbera; her husband, Newell Fiske Wagoner, in 2018; her parents; and sister, Betty Clifford Colgan.
Calling hours will be Sunday (today), November 3, 2019, from 1 - 4:00 P.M., at the Trainor Funeral Home, 143 Schuyler Street, Boonville. A service celebrating Evelyns' life, open to all, will be held Monday, November 4, at 1:00 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church, Boonville. The interment will be private at the Boonville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 213, Boonville, NY 13309 or to the Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Patient Activity Fund, 232 Academy St, Boonville, NY 13309.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to ww.trainorfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019