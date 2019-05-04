Evelyn Parks Perry 1922 - 2019

UTICA - Evelyn Parks Perry, 97, of Utica, passed away on April 11, 2019, at Sunset Nursing Home in Boonville.

She was born in Watertown, NY, the daughter of the late Harry and Cora (Evans) Parks. Evelyn was a graduate of Evans Mills High School, where she was a member of the band. She studied music, dance and was a pianist. In Watertown, NY, she hosted her own radio program with the radio station WATN. While working for the radio station, she met her late husband, John Albert Perry, and moved to Utica. Evelyn studied guitar and saxophone. She composed a number of songs, both lyrically and musically, and received a certificate award in song writing from a competition which was held by the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. Evelyn also had a poem published in National Anthology. She was a member of Grace Church.

Surviving are her niece, Gail (Bill) Helmer, Old Forge; nephew, Bruce (Marylyn) Mac Donald, Palm Beach Gardens, FL; great-nieces, Kristie (Tony) Helmer-Lawrence, Old Forge, Billie-Anne (Jules) Helmer-Brunner, Cape Coral, FL, and Holly (Kevin) Webb, Old Forge; great-nephew, Korie (Kristin) Helmer, Old Forge; and many other extended family. She was predeceased by a niece, Tracey Mac Donald Sears.

Evelyn's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Sunset Nursing Home and her wonderful neighbors and friends, Mr. and Mrs. Purro.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday at 11 a.m. from Grace Episcopal Church, Utica. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 128 Fern Ave., Old Forge.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Grace Episcopal Church.

Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2019