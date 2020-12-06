Everett C. Johnson 1932 - 2020
WESTMORELAND - Everett C. Johnson, 88, entered through the gates of Heaven, in the early morning of December 4, 2020.
Everett was born February 6, 1932, in Stanley, ND, to Chester and Laura (Julson) Johnson. He was the third eldest of seven children. His father farmed in Parshall, ND, until 1942, when the family moved to Minot, ND in 1944, then shortly later, the family moved to Bainville, MT, where he graduated from Bainville H.S., in 1950. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, during the Korean War and served as a Radar Communications Technician, stationed mainly in France, Germany and Belgium. He attained the rank of Airman First Class and was honorably discharged in 1953. In 1954, he met the former Marjorie Hayes and they were married on May 26, 1956, at St. Mary's Church, in Rome. He also enrolled into the Electrical Engineering Program at Mohawk Valley Community College, receiving his A.A.S. degree.
He was employed by General Electric in Utica as an engineer, where his career spanned over 32 years.
Everett had a lot of close friends and as a group, they were always helping one another with projects and spent a lot time on the golf course. Ev and Marjorie also enjoyed traveling and spent much of their retirement years at their home in Lake Placid, FL. Ev mostly enjoyed his many trips out west to see his brothers and sisters, ranging from MT and NM. Everett will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Michael Patrick Johnson; his parents, Chester and Laura (Julson) Johnson; his brothers, Loren, Dale and Odean; and sisters, Donna Wilde and Dorothy Young.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marjorie; his son, Mark and Pam Johnson, of Cicero; grandchildren, Nicholas Johnson and (Nicole), Cicero and Michelle Johnson (Schmidt) and (Tim), Clay, Michael and Robert Johnson, of Douglas, MI; one great-granddaughter, MacKenzie Grace Schmidt; his brother, Erwin and Lauraine Johnson, of Tularosa, NM; brother-in-laws, Wes Young, of Kalispell, MT and Robert Wilde, of Durango, CO; his sister-in-laws, Betty Johnson and Chris Johnson McAdams; and many nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank with a sincere heartfelt appreciation, the doctors, nurses, specialists and healthcare aides at the Masonic Care Health Pavilion, for their kind compassionate care they gave over the past four years. He became quite the celebrity there with everyone.
In keeping with Everett's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Family and friends may attend, at a later date, a Christian Mass for Everett.
Please consider a donation in Everett's name to the National Ataxia Foundation, 2600 Fernbrook Lane Suite 119, Minneapolis, MN 55447 or at https://www.ataxia.org
.