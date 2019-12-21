|
Everett Chase Newman
REMSEN - Everett Chase Newman, 9, passed away unexpectedly on December 18, 2019 in a tragic house fire alongside his dog, Bubby and cat, Ash.
Everett was a fourth grader at Remsen Central School. He loved school and loved learning the trombone. Everett was a smart, handsome, funny young man who adored his mother and idolized his grandfather.
Surviving are his mother, Amelia Newman; and grandpa, Louis Newman, both of whom he resided with; grandmother, Mailin Rounds and Poppi, Jeffery Rounds; Aunt Alyssa and Uncle RJ Flemming, Aunt Sarah and Uncle Jeremy Sullivan, Aunt Julia (Aunt JuJu) and Uncle Joe Gemelli, Uncle Corry (DohDoh) Aunt Sheri Newman, Aunt Bob (Charlene Newman), Aunt Neni (Aunt Neenee) and Uncle Kermit Luther; very special cousins who were more like his siblings, Gianna, Makenna, Kaylee, Tasia, Tony, Logan and Corryn, Arianna, Tinley, Samantha, Lane and Waylon. He is also survived by his "Grandma" Jean Gemelli.
There were many angels at the gate to meet and welcome Everett. We now all have a guardian angel who will wear his wings with pride.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the Remsen Volunteer Fire Department, STAR Ambulance and all other agencies, men and women who tried so hard to save this sweet amazing boy. Additionally, thank you to this small community for their support during this heartbreaking time.
At this time, Everett's mother and grandfather remain hospitalized with severe burns at Upstate Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements, by Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, Remsen, will be announced at a later date.
Those who desire may make a donation to the family by sending to Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, PO Box 340, Remsen, NY 13438.
For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019