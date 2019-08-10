|
|
Mrs. Fannie "Faye" Dmitri 1925 - 2019
MIDDLEVILLE, NY - Mrs. Fannie "Faye" (Yaghy) Dmitri, 94, passed away, with her loving family by her side, on Friday, August 9, 2019.
She was born in Utica, March 30, 1925, a daughter of the late Albert and Anna (Nassar) Yaghy. She was educated in local schools and attended T.R. Proctor High School.
A truly family oriented woman, Faye is survived by her beloved husband, Henry "Hank" Dmitri; her son, Steven Tamer; stepchildren, Cheryl and Buck Flansburg, of Newport, Audette and Dan Wood, of Edgewater, MD, Mark and Noreen Dmitri, of Newport, and John Dmitri, of SC; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins, with special mention of Maureen Lewis, MaryAnn Spatuzzi, Diane Fowler Webber, Roseanne Ciaccia, Susan Lloyd, Tyler Dmitri, Carol Dickey, Janet Constabile, Ryan Dickey, Matthew Valencourt, Frances Stabile, Joel Stabile, Sandra Hinkley, and Donna Yaghy. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph "Hindu" and Gemal Yaghy, George "Tabby" and Mae Yaghy, Hickel Yaghy, and Abby and Margaret "Marge" Yaghy; sisters, Martha and Joseph Ellis, Emiline and Joseph Valencourt, Mary and Michael Izzo, Rose and Ziden Bouziden, and Jennie and Albert Stabile.
Her Divine Liturgy of the Faithful Departed will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Louis Gonzaga Church, celebrated by Rev. Amedeo G. Guida. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Utica. Relatives and friends may call on Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., corner of Mohawk St., Utica.
The family wishes to thank Faye's caregivers, Melissa Borden and Emma Penn, for their devoted love and care.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019