Florence A. DeTraglia 1926 - 2020
UTICA - Miss Florence A. DeTraglia, age 94, of Utica, peacefully entered into rest on Monday, November 9, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Utica on April 29, 1926, a daughter of the late Pasquale and Giovanna Colacicco DeTraglia and was educated locally. Florence was employed with the Doe Skin Mfg. Co. for many years and then worked in the payroll department with the Chicago Pneumatic Co., until her retirement.
Florence loved to garden and spent many special moments tending to her flowers.
As a part of a large loving family, Florence was a beloved sister and aunt. She loved her nieces and nephews as her own children and was regarded as a grandmother to her nieces, Dominique and Danielle Stormes. Florence will be sadly missed by the DeTraglia, Stormes and DePerno families and forever in our hearts.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Lena Capacelatro, Ida Kurgan, Cora DeTraglia-Stormes, Rose DeTraglia and Mary DeTraglia-Trill; and two brothers, Charles "Chuck" DeTraglia and Louis DeTraglia.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13th from 3:30 until 5:00 p.m. at the Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave., Utica. Funeral services will commence at the conclusion of visitation at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. John Buehler officiating. In keeping with CDC regulations, face masks, social distancing and trace signing will be required. As we are operating at a reduced capacity upon entering the funeral home, we ask for your patience.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to Florence's caregivers for their many acts of kindness as well as her special neighbor, Tom Ciccone.
In memory of Florence, kindly consider a contribution to Operation Sunshine.
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com
.