Florence (Greco) Capra 1924 - 2019
CLINTON - Mrs. Florence (Greco) Capra, age 95, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Katherine Luther Residential Health Care & Rehabilitation Center, with those she loved most in her heart.
Born in Utica on July 1, 1924, Florence was the daughter of the late Martin and Rose (Perrini) Greco. She was a graduate of New Hartford High School. On November 29, 1945 she married Joseph P. Capra, and during their 49 years together they cherished family life and were true companions. Joseph P. Capra passed away on August 25, 1995.
Florence entered the workforce at the General Electric Company where she was employed for 10 years. She was also active in her home parish, St. Thomas Church. She was a member of various women's clubs. Florence and Joe enjoyed traveling by RV, socializing, attending neighborhood card parties, hosting holidays and family celebrations. Florence was the quintessential hostess, an amazing cook and baker. She made a practice of never missing any of her children's events. She also enjoyed sending cards and letters to family and friends to acknowledge special occasions. Florence was an inspirational woman who felt blessed to be the mother of six children. She cherished being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Florence is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Gail Lawton, and Colleen and Steve Perta; her sons and daughters-in-law, Peter Capra, Martin and Christine Capra, Joseph and Patricia Capra, and Kenneth and Esperanza Capra; grandchildren, Kristen Lawton, Jonathan and Kelly Lawton; Joseph and Sue Capra, Andrew and Jacqueline Capra; Kathryn Capra, Ryan Capra and Mitchell Worzel; Justin Capra, Jamie and Dan Doerr, Jake Capra; and Matthew Capra; great-grandchildren, Noah; Ella; Lucas; Michael, Joy, Jasmine, Justin; Christian, and Cora. She also leaves her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins, many of whom were very special and attentive to Florence throughout her life, including her godchildren; and sister-in-law, Joan LaBella. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, John Lawton; and daughter-in-law, Doris (McGrath) Capra; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dominick and Marge Greco, and Joseph and Elena Greco; in-laws, Marie and Nicholas Geragi, and Nicholas LaBella.
The family is grateful to the nurses and staff at the Katherine Luther Residential Health Care & Rehabilitation Center for the compassionate care provided to Florence during her stay.
The family will honor and commemorate Florence's life at a private time. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Florence's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Saturday morning at 10:00 at St. Mary's Church in Clinton where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of Mass. In lieu of flowers, and in the spirit of the holidays, please make a donation in Florence's honor to the local Food Bank online at www.uticanyfoodpantry.org/about_us. Envelopes will also be available at the service. Interment will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
