Florence E. Wolfe 1921 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD/SPECULATOR - Florence (Scudder) Wolfe, age 97, passed away, peacefully in her sleep, on March 16, 2019 at her home in New Hartford, NY.
She lived a good, long and happy life and had a strong network of family and friends. She is survived by her daughters, Fran Wolfe, of Boise, ID and Nancy Wolfe, of Utica, NY; grandson Jackson Wolfe Brill, of Boulder, CO; two sisters-in-law, Frances and Ursula; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, John (Jack) Wolfe; sisters, Frances (Victor) Fischer and Marie (Carroll) Donohue; and many good friends.
Florence was born in Queens Village, NY, on August 21, 1921. Her parents were Frederick and Frances (Fleugel) Scudder. She grew up in Queen's Village and Manhasset, NY. Florence graduated, as Valedictorian from Manhasset High School, where she was also captain of the girls' basketball team. She followed her sister, Marie, to St. Elizabeth's College in Convent Station, NJ, where she majored in Home Economics. Florence went on to earn her MA from Columbia University. She was a Home Economics teacher for 33 years, teaching in Seacliff, Huntington and New Hartford, NY.
Florence became an enthusiastic skier in the 1940's, as she would spend much time heading to the mountains in NY, VT and even Canada in search of snow on her winter breaks and weekends. She married her husband, Jack, another avid skier, on July 2, 1955. They raised their family in Huntington, Utica and Speculator, NY. Along with her family, she owned and operated Lakeview Chalet and Gift Shop in the lovely Adirondack village of Speculator during the 1960's and 1970's. Florence retired from teaching in 1978. She and Jack resided full time in Speculator until 2001. During their early retirement years, Florence and Jack enjoyed travelling to Europe and other destinations. They became part-time residents of Speculator in later years, eventually maintaining a primary residence in New Hartford, NY.
Florence was a fun-loving person who had a positive influence on those who knew her. Despite her advanced age, she still could act like a kid and be silly. We will miss her, but hope that her lively spirit will continue through those of us who knew and loved her.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, March 20, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd. Florence's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 22, at 9:45 a.m. at St. Brigid's Church, Westbury, NY. Interment will be in Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. A Memorial Service will be held at Sunset Wood (New Hartford) at a later date.
For those who wish to do so, contributions can be made to St. James Church in Lake Pleasant, NY or to the Speculator Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019