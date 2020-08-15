Florence F. Aceti 1926 - 2020
CLINTON - Florence F. Aceti, 94, a resident of the Katherine Luther Home, Clinton, formerly of New Hartford, passed away Saturday morning, August 15, 2020, at the home.
Florence was born January 28, 1926, in West Point, NY, the daughter of William and Edith (Joseph) Aceti. She was raised and educated locally. On June 30, 1947, Florence married Anthony Aceti, in St. Patrick's Church, Utica, sharing a union of 47 years, until his passing in 1994. Florence was a waitress and had been employed at various places, including the lunch counter at Woolworth's, Gene's Chili Hut and finally, White Tower, in Utica, from where she retired. During her retirement, she worked part-time for the Valley Brook Motel, in New Hartford. Florence was always on the go and enjoyed walking, even to and from work. Family was extremely important to her and she loved spending her time with them, especially her grandchildren.
Florence is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Helen Aceti, New Hartford; two grandchildren, Rachael Aceti, New Hartford and Daniel and Jennelle Aceti and their children, Avery and Riley Aceti, FL; and one sister, Matilda Bovee, Albany; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by an infant son; and several brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Aceti's funeral will take place on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 12:30 p.m., at R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Utica. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home, from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., prior to the service.
Those wishing may donate to the American Cancer Society
in Florence's memory.
