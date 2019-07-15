|
|
Florence Hajec Seakan 1927 - 2019
UTICA - Florence Hajec Seakan, of Utica, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019.
She was born on September 1, 1927, in Albany, NY, the daughter of Stephen and Eva Hajec. The family moved to Utica in 1935. She graduated from Holy Trinity School in 1941 and UFA in 1945. On August 22, 1948, she was united in marriage to Raymond Seakan at Holy Trinity Church, until his passing on June 3, 1997, after a loving and devoted life together. Their son Robert, passed away in November of 2011 and daughter, Donna, in February of 2015.
Florence, along with her husband, Raymond, owned and operated Seakan Wholesale Candy. She became the Secretary/Treasurer of Seakan Appliances, Speed Wash Coin Operated Laundries, Mechanical Man Carwash Manufacturing, the Hungry Boy Delicatessen, Lone Star Marketing and Specialty and All Brands Appliances.
She was a member of the Yorkville Highlanders, the Sunset Bowling League, and the Catholics Women's Club, the Schuyler Seniors as well as, a volunteer at St. Elizabeth Medical Center and, for fifteen years, at St. Joseph's Nursing Home. Florence enjoyed oil painting, floral design, playing cards and crossword puzzles.
Her survivors include her four sons, Raymond (Donna), Richard, Norman (Michele) and Stephen; and seven daughters, Patricia Fischer, Kathy (Bruce Glover) Cash, Joanne (Dennis) Haren, Diane (Michael) Ferrucci, Carol (David) Armitage, Nancy (Arthur) Kneller and Paula Slater. Also surviving are her twenty grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. Florence is also survived by her brother, Joseph Hajec; and sisters-in-law, Lillian Hajec and Evelyn Keller; brother-in-law, Michael (Judy) Seakan; and many nieces and nephews and cousins. Besides her husband, son and daughter, she was predeceased by her brothers, Stanley, Thomas, John and Edward; and son-in-law, Daniel Robertson; as well as sisters-in-law, Helen Hajec, Joan Hajec and Margaret Hajec.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Florence's niece, Eva, for her kindness and generous time spent taking care of our mom the past few years.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 AM at Holy Trinity Church. In keeping with Florence's wishes, there will be no calling hours, however the family will greet those in attendance at the conclusion of the Mass. Interment will take place in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
In memory of Florence please consider remembrances in her name to the Holy Trinity Church Memorial Fund, the or the .
