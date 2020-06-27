Florence J. Caiola
FRANKFORT - Florence J. Caiola, 97, of Frankfort, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Little Falls Hospital.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated by the Rev. Paul Catena on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:30 in Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, S. Frankfort St., Frankfort. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Frankfort. There will be no public calling hours.
In Flo's memory, donations may be made to the Addolorata Society Prayer Garden, c/o Iocovozzi Funeral Home, 203 Second Ave., Frankfort, NY 13340. Envelopes will be available at the church vestibule or at the funeral home.
Her funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Florence's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.