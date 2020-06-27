Florence J. Caiola
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence J. Caiola
FRANKFORT - Florence J. Caiola, 97, of Frankfort, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Little Falls Hospital.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated by the Rev. Paul Catena on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:30 in Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, S. Frankfort St., Frankfort. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Frankfort. There will be no public calling hours.
In Flo's memory, donations may be made to the Addolorata Society Prayer Garden, c/o Iocovozzi Funeral Home, 203 Second Ave., Frankfort, NY 13340. Envelopes will be available at the church vestibule or at the funeral home.
Her funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Florence's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc.
203 2nd Ave
Frankfort, NY 13340
(315) 894-2211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved