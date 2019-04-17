Florence (Dirtadian) Pashayan 1922 - 2019

Loving Mother, Grandmother & Great-Grandmother

UTICA - Florence (Dirtadian) Pashayan, 97, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.

She was born on April 12, 1922, in Marcy, the daughter of Artin and Aghavni Dirtadian.

Florence was a graduate of Whitesboro High School. On April 19, 1942, she married Vramshabouh "Pash" Pashayan in Grace Church. They enjoyed a blessed union of 62 years, prior to his passing on June 26, 2004. Florence was employed as a bookkeeper at Tri-State Industrial Laundries.

She enjoyed her ancestry by cooking Armenian foods and making Armenian lace. She was giving of her talents especially when knitting, crocheting and sewing for others. Florence volunteered for many years with the Armenian Relief Society, The Arc and other charities. She loved to play cards and hunt for antiques. Above all, she enjoyed being with loving family and friends.

Florence is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Ann and Milt Lewis, Whitesboro and Susan and Dariusz Sady, Yorkville; two sons and daughters-in-law, Deran Pashayan and Sylvia Vela, Texas and Arthur and Patricia Pashayan, Georgia; grandsons, Ara and Andrew Pashayan and Darek and Michael Sady; and great-grandchildren, Darwin, Darby, Liliana, Naomi, Hannah and Addison. Florence was predeceased by her sister, Rose Stewart; and brother-in-law, Anthony Stewart.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence at 12 noon. Interment will be in New Forest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Florence's name may be made to the Parkway Senior Center or the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Florence's family would like to thank Sandra, Tony and Paul, Sister Maureen Denn, CSJ, the Parkway Senior Center along with Jean, Jordan and Sue for the care and compassion shown to her.

Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019