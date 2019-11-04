|
Florence S. Galinn 1941 - 2019
UTICA - Florence S. Galinn, 77, of Utica, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, with her loving family by her side.
She was born on December 12, 1941, in New York City, the daughter of the late A. Mitchell and Adeline Venetainer Eisenstadt. She received her primary education in the Bronx and since residing in Utica, attended Roosevelt School and was a graduate of UFA Class of 1959. On January 20, 1962, she married Joel M. Galinn at Temple Beth El. Joel passed away on May 10, 2013.
Florence was employed with Hess Department Store, Kaufman's and Macy's, prior to her retirement. Mrs. Galinn was a life member of Hadassah, a member of the Council of Jewish Women, a member and past president of Temple Emanu-El Sisterhood and a former member of Temple Emanu-El.
Florence's life revolved around her family and friends. She loved to travel and her favorite trips were those that brought her to a destination where there was family awaiting her arrival. Florence loved to read and did so voraciously. She also enjoyed playing Mahjong and she loved her Mahjong friends dearly.
She is survived by three sons, David and Brenda Galinn, of AZ, Steven and Patricia Galinn, of New Hartford and their two children, Brendan, of NC and Taylore, of New Hartford and Brad Galinn, of Clinton; her sister, Norma Uziel, of FL; her brother-in-law, Dr. Irving Schneider and Lucille Kall, of FL; and several nieces and nephews, especially Jennifer Schneider-Oh, who was more like a daughter.
Graveside services will be on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Temple Beth El Cemetery, Wood Road, Whitesboro, officiated by Rabbi Peter Schaktman. The family will receive visitors on Thursday following the service until 7 p.m. at her home, 143 Kensington Drive, Utica.
The family was blessed with the loving care and compassion shown by Dr. Sultana Razia and the entire Oncology staff at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare. The family was also blessed by Physical Therapist Candace Goodenough at Lutheran Care. The family will always be indebted to Florence's many friends who remained committed to her throughout her illness.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider the Stevens-Swan Humane Society in her memory.
Arrangements are with Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., New Hartford.
To express sympathy, please visit bentzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019