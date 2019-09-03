|
|
Florence "Florie" (Tocco) Scarchilli 1934 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Florence "Florie" (Tocco) Scarchilli, age 84, went home to the Lord and to her beloved Jim when she passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at MVHS at St. Luke's Healthcare with her loving family by her side.
Born in Frankfort on December 19, 1934, Florie was the daughter of the late Frank J. and Lucy (Blandino) Tocco. She was a graduate of Frankfort High School/Class of 1953. On April 18, 1959 she wed Amedeo James "Jim" Scarchilli who passed away just over two months ago on June 27, 2019. From the very beginning of their romance, Florie knew, and let the world know, that "He was her man!" They renewed their marriage vows on July 16, 2016 in celebration of 58 years, and in total they were blessed with over 60 years of marriage. They truly were a match made in heaven, …and now they are home.
During her working years, Florie held several positions, and was able to pause her career to raise her two boys. She began working at Woolworth's Department Store on Genesee Street, and over the years served as a secretary at three area businesses, Kemper Insurance Company, General Electric Company/Broad Street plant, and the City of Utica in the Corporation Counsel Office. Lastly, she was employed at the Masonic Home.
Florie was a wonderful woman of great character and a caring soul. Her family came first and she felt honored to be able to help if someone was ill, or brighten the day if someone was down. If you looked into her eyes, you could see the depth of her humanity. Florie also had fortitude in the face of adversity, especially in health issues.
All were welcome to her home since hospitality was her thing. The front porch extension of her home was a relaxing place to share time with those in the neighborhood. Not only was she able to cook up a meal of Italian delicacies in 2 minutes time, she hosted Thanksgiving dinners at her home, and they were affairs to remember! In fact, Florie was a social butterfly, always had her "running shoes" on to somewhere new. She enjoyed interacting with people and loved to shop. She was always on the go: Trinkaus Manor on Saturday nights to dance with Jim (they were a stunningly coordinated couple), and the Moose Club some other nights. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, she dined out monthly and loved planning the party when it was her turn to select the details. She was a "party girl" and an event planner, and she treasured the memories and keepsakes of years past. She was nostalgic and grateful for so many happy years.
First and foremost in Florie's life were her boys, her grandchildren to whom she was "Gema", and her siblings, in-laws and their children. They all filled her heart. She taught her children to value a great work ethic, and to extend kindness and compassion to all. She was a supportive mother who gave great advice. Florie was also fiercely loyal to the Buffalo Bills and her devotion to the New York Yankees reached the same heights. She was an avid fan of Chip and Joanna Gaines of the HGTV show. She was a loyal viewer and when she reached out to them, they responded to her with a variety of good wishes!
With her generous heart, she supported charities and religious organizations. Florie was a faithful parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Church and volunteered her time to the parish in many ways. She participated in the annual St. Anthony's Festival, honored the statue of St. Anthony with floral offerings, celebrated the feast of Sts. Cosmas and Damian, attended the Addolorata Society on Thursday nights, and the Prayer Group on Tuesday nights. More recently, she was a communicant of Historic Old St. John's Church. She was humbled by the classic beauty of the church and held an appreciation for the friendship of Rev. Buehler. A devout Catholic, Florie renewed herself at weekly Mass, and the Lord guided her and blessed her; most people knew of her indebtedness to her faith because of the empathetic way in which she lived her life.
Florie is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Officer James "Jim" Scarchilli/Whitestown PD and his wife Dina, and Sergeant Frank Scarchilli/UPD; her grandchildren, James "Jimmy" Scarchilli, and Anthony Scarchilli; Brooke Scarchilli, and Amedeo Scarchilli, and their mother Deborah Scarchilli; and her sisters and brothers-in-law, Angie and Charles "Chuck" Caiola, and Dr. Carol and Samuel LoVullo; brother-in-law, Edward Godemann; uncle, Joseph Tocco; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, Deborah and Michael Cole and family, James and Ella Caiola and family, Cecilia and Ron Bolar and family, Frank Caiola; Kristen and Brian Squillace and family; Betty and Bill Christiansen and family, Linda and Roger Nowak and family, Robert and Elizabeth Scarchilli, Retired Colonel/US Army David Scarchill, his wife Christine and their family, Rhea and Dr. Thomas Webb and family, and James and Denise Godemann and family. She always held in her memory her nephews who preceded her, Philip "Sonny" Sinker, and William Sinker. In addition, she leaves numerous cousins too many to mention; friends, Mary Jane Zammiello, Tim Gregg who was an amazing neighbor, Frank Suppa V, and the DeTore family. She was predeceased by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Amedeo Michael and Zelphia Scarchilli; in-laws, Charlotte and Philip Sinker, Robert J. and Jane Scarchilli, and Mary Godemann; and her dear friend, Frances C. DeTore.
The family is grateful to Patricia Young and Maryann Wells, who were her caretakers, who then became friends and most importantly were loved as daughters by Florie; they never left her side. Also, Christina Abdallah, who continued her love to the Scarchilli family. She was Jim's caretaker, and currently followed Florie's wellbeing with respect and compassion.
Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00-7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the S.S. Maria Addolorata Society Prayer Garden; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Florie's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday afternoon at 12:00 from the funeral home and at 1:00 at Historic Old St. John's Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment alongside her beloved Jim will take place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frankfort.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019