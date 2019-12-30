|
Florence V. DiDominick 1925 - 2019
UTICA - Florence V. DiDominick, age 94, went home to the Lord on Saturday, December 28, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
Born in Little Falls, NY on December 21, 1925, Florence was the daughter of the late Gerald and Mary (Collea) DeDominick. She was a graduate of Utica Catholic Academy.
For over 20 years, Florence worked at Rex Cleaners on John Street, a family business that she managed with much enthusiasm. Subsequently, she accepted a position at the Gold Dome Bank. She also was engaged in various positions with different establishments when the energy of the stock market was booming; she was conscientious, accurate, and precise in her work ethic, a perfect fit for that profession. She later entered into another business venture when she joined in the operation of the family concern, The Chesterfield Restaurant where she was paramount in the success of the establishment. Anything Florence did, she put her heart and soul into it and she held herself to the highest standards.
A generous soul, Flo was patient, fair-minded, and non-judgmental. She was a good listener and nothing upset her; she was always a lady. Blessed as a natural caretaker, she put her family first, raising her nieces and nephews as her own. She was independent, strong-willed, and meticulous in all of her endeavors. She took an interest in people and made lasting, loyal friendships. She enjoyed the holidays, and loved to dance with her late sister, Edie. Her home was her castle and her front porch was peaceful and relaxing. She was a great cook, and a talented baker. Dinner at Flo's house was always followed by dessert, and she loved her late night sweets. She enjoyed trips to the mall with her niece Michelle, which always involved lunch and a fancy ice cream. Florence always treasured her trips to the St. Lawrence to visit her brother, assisting him with any household chores.
"Aunt Flo" was beloved by her niece and nephew, and their friends on Brockway Road where she shared many great gatherings and parties. She was a real trooper and she truly enjoyed the "Lodge".
Florence is survived by her brother, Frank "Cheech" DiDominick; her nieces and nephews, June Petrillo, Kelley DiDominick and Betty; Michelle Tripple and Tom Jones, Mark and Cindy DiDominick, Lorraine Dominick; Elizabeth and Tony Santella, and Gerald Venturino; great-nieces and great-nephews, Valene and Christopher; Mark and Christopher; Tracey; Gerald, and Helena; and Andrea, Nicholas, and Joseph. Flo also leaves her cousins, including the Collea's, Scalzo's, Sparagna's, Olivia's, and Brindisi's; dear friends, Carol Schram and Sandy, and Helen and Jerry; and her neighborhood friends, Lenora Forelli, Clara Dempsey, Carol Colucci, and Mary Wisner. She was predeceased by her sisters, Edith Venturino, and Elizabeth A. DiDominick; nephew, Nicholas A. "Nick" Dominick; sister-in-law, Rose DiDominick; and friend, Terry Gambino.
The family extends sincere thanks to Flo's wonderful and longtime physician, Dr. Timothy LaFont who she truly admired and loved.
The family will honor and commemorate Florence's life at a private time. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Flo's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Thursday afternoon at 1:00 at Historic Old St. John's Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of Mass. Those wishing to express an act of kindness in Flo's memory may make a donation to the Food Pantry at Historic Old St. John's Church online at ttps://historicoldstjohnschurch.com. Envelopes will also be available at the service. Entombment will take place in Crown Hill Memorial Park at the convenience of the family.
