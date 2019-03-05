|
|
Floy D. (Golden) Dealing 1937 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Floy D. (Golden) Dealing, age 81, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Sitrin Health Care Center with her loving family by her side.
At one time she was married to Richard J. Ossie, Sr. and to that relationship came the blessing of her children. Richard passed away on March 31, 2005. Floy entered into a second union on June 29, 1989 when she wed Ephraim A. "Eph" Dealing and shared with him 18 years prior to his passing on June 21, 2007.
Floy's chosen profession was that of a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was employed at St. Elizabeth Medical Center and later at the Masonic Home.
Floy is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Theresa and Gerald "Jerry" Hughes, Susan and Al Zajac, and Patricia and Brian Kelly. She held close to her heart the memory of her son, Richard J. "Rich" Ossie, Jr. who passed on August 6, 2018; and her late son Rich's fiancée, Beth Eksterowicz. She also leaves her cherished grandchildren, Evan and Nimrat, Jenna, Jacqueline and Matt, Kathleen and Adam, and David. She always honored the memory of her grandson, Trevor R. Hughes who preceded her on December 7, 1990. In addition, Floy leaves many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded by her parents, Robert & Margaret (Fox) Golden.
The family sends their thanks to the nurses and aides at the Sitrin Long Term Care Home/Cypress Household who were outstanding and so accommodating, especially acknowledging Elaine Davis/NP for her extra love and concern.
In keeping with Floy's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services, and for those who knew and loved her, you know she did it her way! Those wishing to express an act of kindness in Floy's memory may make a donation to the Thea Bowman House, 731 Lafayette St., Utica, New York 13502 or online at https://www.theabowmanhouse.org.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019