|
|
Floyd A. Johnson 1920 - 2020
CLINTON - Floyd A. Johnson, 99, formerly of Deerfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, at Lutheran Care in Clinton.
Floyd was born on July 12, 1920, to the late Gardner and Florence (Overholt) Johnson in Oakfield NY. He attended Oakfield schools and enlisted in the US Army air Corps to join the fight in World War II. After the war, he returned home to work on the family farm only to reenlist in the United States Air Force where he would serve through the Korean conflict in the Vietnam war. He retired as a master sergeant in the early 1970s. He then went to work for Mohawk Airlines and its affiliates, until he fully retired in the late 1970s. Floyd was a very intelligent, yet, pragmatic man who could fix or repair just about anything. He enjoyed being around his family and spending time outdoors. He loved a nice cocktail after a hard day's work and was always up for a quick nap, or a card game. Floyd was an avid outdoorsman. He loved gardening, hunting, fishing, trapping and being in nature. Later in life, he also loved to golf.
Floyd spent many winters in Florida, making memories with family and friends in the warmer weather. Floyd was a member of many organizations including the Utica Seniors, Eagles, hunting clubs, VFW and American Legion. Floyd married Helen Hartnett Johnson in 1957. They celebrated over 53 years of marriage before her passing in 2010. They were active in their community and had a strong social circle of family and friends. Floyd had a special relationship with all of his grandchildren which created many fond memories of time spent together.
Floyd is survived by his sister-in-law, Esther Johnson; and nephew, Brice Johnson; his step-children, Janet Russell, James Hartnett, Karen Hartnett, and Richard Hartnett; his grandchildren, Bill Russell, Laura Russell, Linda Wolford, James Hartnett and Kathleen Makuszak; great-grandchildren, Katie, Ben and Molly Wolford, Michael, Lilli and Julia Makuszak, Sophia and James Hartnett and Chelsea and Josefina Cioppa. He was predeceased by his brothers, Louis, Kenneth and Ronald; and sisters, Evelyn, Alice Poole and Elizabeth.
Memorial Services will be held privately held with the family at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton.
Online memorial and guestbook available at www.rpheintzfsi.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020