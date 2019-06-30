|
|
Floyd A. Koronowski 1932 - 2019
MARCY - Floyd A. Koronowski, of Marcy, passed away unexpectedly on June 27, 2019, at The Johns Hopkins University Hospital in Baltimore, MD.
Floyd was born in Oswego, NY, on March 27, 1932. He grew up in New Hartford and Marcy, and raised his family in Marcy. He worked for Boss Linco Trucking Co. for 25 years and then for the Town of Marcy until his retirement. He was part-owner of the Shady Bay Mobile Home Park in The Thousand Islands for over 30 years. He also revived his family's old farm and raised Black Angus cattle for a number of years.
Floyd was a family man, devoted to his children and his granddaughters. He was a lifelong learner and self-made man who loved the outdoors and could build almost anything, whether for his family or his beautiful property. In addition to farming and woodworking, Floyd enjoyed tending to his extensive vegetable garden, sharing his ever-abundant supply of garlic, making his famous horseradish and hot peppers, and traveling across Europe. Floyd's larger-than-life personality drew people to him wherever he went, and fueled his thirst for adventure. Floyd never said no to an invitation to learn and explore.
Floyd is survived by his wife of 62 years, Rita; children, Mark (Donna), of NJ, Paul (Donna), of DE, Ann, of Schenectady, Joseph, of TX, Peter (Larisa), of NJ, and Edward, of MD; and granddaughters, Anastasia Koronowski Allwine, of Syracuse, Alexandra Allwine, of NYC, and Arianna Allwine, of Albany.
Per Floyd's wishes, a memorial gathering of family and friends will be held at his home in Marcy on Wednesday, July 3, from 10 a.m. to noon and 2-7 p.m. with a final farewell and sharing of memories at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Johns Hopkins or the .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 30 to July 1, 2019