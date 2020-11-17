Fotios C. Poulos, MDBALDWINSVILLE - Fotios C. Poulos, MD, 83, of Baldwinsville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at home, surrounded by family.He was born in the village of Platanos, Nafpaktos, Greece, the son of the late Constantine and Vasiliki (Mastrogeorgio) Poulos. Foti was raised and educated in Greece beginning his career in medicine at the University of Athens Medical School, graduating in 1964. From 1964 to 1966, he was a Lieutenant in the Greek Army. After serving his country, he worked for the Greece Department of Public Health for two years, prior to coming to the United States, in 1968, to advance his studies. Foti settled in Queens, NY and did his surgical residency at the Flushing Hospital Medical Center. It was there that he met his wife, Cathy, a blessed union of 50 years.From 1971 to 1973, he attended the University of Buffalo, completing his urology residency. Foti and Cathy then relocated to New Hartford, NY, where Foti opened his private practice serving Little Falls and the Mohawk Valley Region, as well as Utica area hospitals.After his retirement in 2000, Foti came to Baldwinsville, where he has resided for the past 17 years. He was a member of the American Urological Association, NYS Medical Society and AHEPA.Foti was proud of his Greek heritage. He was an active parishioner of St. Sophia's Greek Orthodox Church where he served as cantor and volunteered every year at the Syracuse Greek Festival. Foti knew that hard work, discipline and determination were the keys to the "American Dream". He was an example of what can be achieved in this country from whatever background or humble beginnings. Foti was a compassionate soul and had a great sense of humor. He was an avid golfer and treasured time spent with his daughter, Veronica, on the course, devoted to each other in a special Greek way. He liked to read and loved listening to his Greek music. Foti enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. "To know him was to love him!".He was predeceased by his three brothers, Efthemios, Nikolas and Demitrious.Surviving to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Catherine M. (Sheridan) Poulos; beloved daughter, Veronica C. (Daniel P.) Connors; adored granddaughters, Sophia and Ariana, all of Baldwinsville; his sister, Loula (Thomas) Giannakopoulos; of Douglaston, NY; his brother, John (Toula) Poulos, of Fort Lee, NJ; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in St. Sophia's Greek Orthodox Church, 325 Waring Road, Syracuse, NY 13224. The Rite of Committal and entombment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum.In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Foti's memory to St. Sophia's Greek Orthodox Church.