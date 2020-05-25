Franca G. Dowd
Franca G. Dowd 1945 - 2020
CLINTON - Franca G. Dowd, died May 21, 2020 at her home.
She was born in La Spezia, Italy and married Herbert J. Dowd in 1945 in Rome, Italy.
She leaves two children, Barbara Byrne (Edward) and Paul Dowd (Jennifer Smith); a son-in-law, Douglas Whitfield; six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herb; and daughter, Franca.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. A public Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church in Clinton at a later date to be announced.
By family request, please omit flowers. Donations to the M.S. Society or Hospice and Palliative Care would be gratefully appreciated.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at: www.fwefh.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
