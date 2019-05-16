|
Frances A. Kosakowski 1927 - 2019
SCHUYLER - Frances A. Kosakowski, 91, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, unexpectedly at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare with her loving family by her side.
She was born in the Town of Trenton on August 28, 1927, the daughter of Stanislaw and Katarzyna Hilpula Synakowski and received her education in Whitesboro Schools. She was united in marriage to Julius Kosakowski in Holy Trinity Church, a blessed union until his passing on June 5, 1983. Frances, along with Julius, operated a dairy farm, as well as worked out.
Frances' survivors include her daughters, Barbara J. and her husband, Joseph Boulia, Jr., Stanley and Brenda Kosakowski and Edward Kosakowsi; granddaughters, Jacklynn and her husband, Mark Prack, Diane and Wendy Kosakowski; and great-granddaughter, Natalie Prack. Also surviving are her brother, Bernard, of Newport; and sister-in-law, Frances Mietlinski. She was predeceased by her son, John Fitzgerald; husband, Julius; as well as her sisters, Stella, Gladys, Helen, Katherine; and brothers, Walter, Henry and John.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church. Those who wish may call on Friday from 3 -6 p.m. at the Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 1156 Lincoln Ave. Utica. Burial will take place in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 16 to May 17, 2019