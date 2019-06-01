|
|
Frances A. (LaPorte) Smith 1918 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Frances A. (LaPorte) Smith, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019. At the time of her passing, she was in the hearts of her loved ones.
Born in Utica on June 3, 1918, Frances was the daughter of the late Joseph and Teresa LaPorte. She was a graduate of Utica Free Academy and attended the Utica School of Commerce where she concentrated her studies in Business.
Frances worked as a secretary for the Armor Corporation and at the Oneida County Board of Elections. Love, compassion and a sense of humor is what defined her. She loved her family, her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and anyone else brought into her circle of life.
Frances is survived by her children and their spouses, Michael and Patricia Smith, Thomas Smith with whom she resided, Judy Smith and her husband Bill Stachowiak, and Stephen and Colleen Smith; her nine grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. She will be greeted by her five loving sisters as she arrives in heaven.
The family extends heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of the Presbyterian Residential Center who gently cared for Frances and tended to her with compassion; and her fellow residents who brightened her day.
Visitation will be held Sunday from 3:00-5:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the online at https://www.stjude.org. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Frances' funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Monday morning at 10:00 from the funeral home and at 11:00 at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Inurnment will take place in St. Agnes Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 1 to June 2, 2019