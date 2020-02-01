|
Mrs. Frances "Fran" Dacquino 1926 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Frances "Fran" (Frate) Dacquino, age 93, went home to her Lord on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in the comfort and dignity of the home of her daughter and son-in-law, with her loving family by her side.
The family will honor and commemorate her life at a private time.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Frances' funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Tuesday morning at 11:00 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of floral offerings may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc. online at https://hospicecareinc.org/donate/donate-online/ or St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish; envelopes will also be available at the service. Interment will take place in St. Agnes Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020