Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eannace Funeral Home Inc
932 South St
Utica, NY 13501
(315) 724-6714
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Dacquino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances "Fran" Dacquino


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances "Fran" Dacquino Obituary
Mrs. Frances "Fran" Dacquino 1926 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Frances "Fran" (Frate) Dacquino, age 93, went home to her Lord on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in the comfort and dignity of the home of her daughter and son-in-law, with her loving family by her side.
The family will honor and commemorate her life at a private time.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Frances' funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Tuesday morning at 11:00 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of floral offerings may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc. online at https://hospicecareinc.org/donate/donate-online/ or St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish; envelopes will also be available at the service. Interment will take place in St. Agnes Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eannace Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -