|
|
Frances E. (Cucci) Clemente 1923 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Frances E. (Cucci) Clemente, age 96, was reunited with her beloved husband Roc when she passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019.
Born in Utica on July 28, 1923, Frances was the daughter of the late Amilcare and Rose (Barthlomew) Cucci. She attended T.R. Proctor High School. On October 25, 1947 she married Rocco F. Clemente. They loved one another and shared common interests and compassionate hearts. Family was first and foremost for them during their 64 years together, prior to Rocco's passing on March 18, 2012.
A devoted wife and incredible mom, Frances felt blessed to be a housewife. It was a vocation that enabled her to value the importance of her family every day. She was a warm, supportive mom and she stood by her children and their decisions. She was energetic and always on the go. Methodical and soft-spoken, she raised her children with wisdom and love. Her grace and great guidance generated the framework for them to emulate and embrace her teachings in their own lives.
Frances was also a loyal, kind friend and kept close to those in her circle. She enjoyed cooking and baking and treasured the years she volunteered her time and talents to her parish activities at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish, as well as the St. Joseph Nursing Home.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Loretta R. D'Alessandro; her son, Paul M. Clemente; and grandchildren, Michael D'Alessandro and wife Carla Mastraccio, Andrew D'Alessandro; and David Clemente. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, sister-in-law, Jessie Clemente; and a lifetime of wonderful friends. She was predeceased by her siblings, Pauline and Nino Cuomo, Carmela and Stanley Wereszynski, Attilio and Sue Cucci; and her in-laws, Michael Clemente, Mary Ann and Francesco "Frank" Diecglio, and Marie and Rosario "Lefty" Arcuri.
The family extends their gratitude to the staff of the Masonic Care Community/Westchester Household, a very caring Dr. Kevin McCormick, nurses, and aides. The compassionate care they provided to Frances was appreciated by her children.
The family honored and commemorated Frances' life at a private time. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Friday morning at 10:30 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Frances' memory to the Masonic Care Community online at https://www.masonichomeny.org/ways-to-support. Envelopes will be available at the service.
Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019